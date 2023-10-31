Flood victims in Krachi East receive relief items from NADMO 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Oct 30, GNA- The Krachi East Municipal Assembly office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has donated relief items to people affected by the recent floods in the area.

Mr Jacob Dasievor, Municipal Director of NADMO speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, some of the beneficiaries lost their property, while others had their food crops destroyed.

He said most of the Communities, which were close to the River Oti were submerged when the river burst its banks.

The items were: Rice, blankets, plates, cups, Soaps, cooking oils, mosquito nets, mattresses, secondhand clothing and buckets.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), appealed to philanthropists and NGOs to support the displaced victims.

He added that the items would go a long way in mitigating the plight of the victims in the interim.

Madam Esinam Kagbitor and Gladys Gamor together with other victims praised NADMO for being the first to respond to their call for relief.

They promised to put the items to good use as they were both intensely affected and poverty-stricken.

Other beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government and NADMO for providing them with some relief items.

GNA

