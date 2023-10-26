Claims of money and vehicle donations are false – Constituency Chairmen 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Oct. 26, GNA – The leadership of the Deans of Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed shock at allegations of receiving money and vehicles from the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to vote in his favour in the August 2023 special delegates’ election.

It denied the allegation by some Presidential candidates of the Party that they received GH₵100,000.00 and pick-up vehicles each from the Vice President.

“The claims are false, baseless and calculated to soil our integrity as Constituency Chairmen who are working diligently across the country to ensure that a suitable Presidential Candidate among the four qualified candidates is elected to lead us to break the eight.”

The leadership in a statement jointly signed by Mr Dominic Bosompin, the Dean of Deans, Mr Albert Atuga, the Secretary and Mr Francis Acheampong, Treasurer, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, urged the rank and file of the Party to ignore the “baseless allegation.”

The statement further assured Party executives from the National to the polling station level, and supporters across the 275 Constituencies that “Our integrity as Constituency Chairmen is intact and can never be sold for any amount of money or vehicles.”

“Additionally, we wish to state that we will never betray the confidence reposed in us, as Chairmen, considering that we pledged our loyalty and allegiance to the Party, and would therefore not misconduct ourselves in any manner contrary to the Constitution of our Party whatsoever,” the statement said.

It called on all four Presidential candidates of the Party to campaign on issues, devoid of insults, false claims and allegations, as such practices were inimical to the fortunes of our Party and their quest to break the eight-year rule of political parties in Ghana.

The statement further advised the rank and file of the Party to stay united and focused and channel their strengths and energies to elect a candidate among the four, to lead them to win the general elections of 2024.

GNA

