UN Security Council: Ghana reiterates call for reforms  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 26, GNA – Ghana has reiterated the call for a reformed United Nations (UN), especially of the Security Council, as set out in Africa’s common position on UN reforms, based on the Ezulwini Consensus.

The Ezulwini Consensus is a position on international relations and reform of the UN, agreed by the African Union.

While much had been achieved since its founding and, indeed, many of its Member States credit their very existence to the UN, it could also be said that it had remained an organisation of unequal, Madam Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said,

She, therefore, reiterated Ghana’s call for a reformed UN, especially of the Security Council, to ensure inclusiveness and support for each member state in solving challenges.

Madam Botchwey made the call on Tuesday in her keynote address at the 78th UN Day Flag raising Parade at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event was on the theme: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All.”

Ghana’s flag was hoisted by the Minister, while that of the UN was hoisted by Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.

The Day, celebrated every year on October 24, offers the opportunity to amplify the UN’s common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of its Charter that has guided Member States over the past 78 years.

Madam Botchwey said it was important for stakeholders to remind themselves that increased cooperation and collaboration was the way to confront their challenges.

“This can be done by ensuring that we work for peace and prosperity while making use of technological innovation for progress and sustainability. The need for each one to play their part cannot be overemphasized,” she stated.

Madam Botchwey said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continued to show commitment to the charge of renewed and inclusive multilateralism at the UN Security Council level, where he advocated representativeness of the Council, comprehensive and broad-based preventive diplomacy as well as global level multilateralism with regional partnerships.

Collectively, it could and must take measures that ensure its actions yield the desired outcomes.

“It is only then that we can be propelled towards a future marked by equitable progress, harmonious coexistence, and the preservation of our planet for generations to come.”

She said nations were commemorating the 78th UN Anniversary at a time when the world was at the edge of a precipice, where Member States had barely bounced back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Member states are making strenuous efforts to navigate economic difficulties brought about by the Russia/Ukraine war, various natural and human-caused disasters in many parts of the world.”

“These include devastating floods, earthquakes, forest fires, political instability, conflict, and terrorism, which had displaced communities as well as destroyed their livelihoods and normal ways of life.”

Against the backdrop of those global challenges, the UN had played, and continued to play a pivotal role in addressing those challenges, Madam Botchwey said.

Like a chain, she said the UN was as strong as its weakest member, which made it imperative to ensure that even the smallest member state was supported to tackle the challenges of inequality, climate change, gender equality, and human rights, among others.

She said with the ongoing global turmoil, heightened by unprecedented connectivity and interdependence among nations, the concepts of peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability took on a renewed significance.

She highlighted the need for Member States to strive for peace and resolve conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue.

Mr Charles Abani, on his part, said the UN would continue to support Ghana’s electoral process to promote inclusive, transparent, and credible elections that reflected the will of the people to contribute to peace and stability in the country.

In the midst of regional challenges to democracy, there was the need for stakeholders to pay attention to the moment when Ghanaians would once again go to the polls in December 2024, he noted.

Mr King George Amoabeng of the Ghana United Nations Students Association (GUNSA) called for commitment by the UN to provide the youth with the tools that would make their voice heard.

