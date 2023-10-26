CyberGhana poised to bridge cyber-security skills gap in Ghana 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct, 26, GNA – CyberGhana, an expert organisation in cyber-security education, research and consulting, says it is ready to provide hands-on training for the youth to help bridge the cyber-security skills gap in Ghana.

To this end, it has organised a three-day training for 108 Senior High School (SHS) graduates in essential skills to help them pursue courses in digital forensics, cybercrime investigation, malware analysis, penetration testing, and ethical hacking.

Mr David Davor, the Director of Technology, CyberGhana, at the closing ceremony of the training, dubbed: “Cyber-Magnet Programme” in Kumasi, said training the youth would propel them to build interests in cyberspace and pursue related courses in advanced studies.

He said organizations today needed help to recruit the talents required to protect emerging technology and critical systems from cyber-security threats.

The problem, however, has been that shortages of these cyber experts exist across the board, hence the need for professionals with deep technical training to take on high-value roles like secure system design, tool development, and penetration testing to minimize the challenges.

As of 2022, studies show that nearly four million cyber-security professionals were needed to occupy vacancies around the world.

CyberGhana, Mr Davor said, was therefore poised to address the problem in Ghana through its ongoing cyber-security club project, cyber-internship programme, the National Cyber Champions Competition, and the newly launched Cyber Magnet Programme.

Participants familiarized themselves with industry-approved tools for essential consulting services in penetration testing (hacking) and cybercrime investigations.

They also carried out essential consulting services, cybercrime investigations, and web application testing, and used industry-approved tools to uncover vulnerabilities in IT systems.

Again, master skills in developing remediation plans for clients and essential security risk documentation were discussed.

Master Eugene Offin Ocran, a participant, was confident that the knowledge acquired would help him chart a clear path in the technological space.

