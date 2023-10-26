CEO of Medmo Pharma calls for support for Mental Health  

By Benjamin Akoto

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Mohammed Salifu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medmo Pharma Limited, a pharmaceutical company, has called on stakeholders to invest in mental health care.

The CEO said resources were needed to address the escalating mental health crisis, indicating that available statistics on mental health disorders were alarming as the condition affected millions of people worldwide.

He urged the government, healthcare organizations and society to support mental health services with funds and resources to improve access to care and comprehensive mental health education.

Mr Salifu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra during the CAMHA 2023 sports festival at the Madina Zongo Stadium, held to commemorate Mental Health Day.

The theme for the celebration was “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.”

The participating teams in the festival comprised inmates from the Ankaful, Pantang, and Accra psychiatric hospitals, who engaged in sporting competitions such as child football, table tennis and volleyball.

The event was organized by Care and Action for Mental Health in Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization based in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with the Ghana Mental Health Authority and the Institute of Counseling and Technology, with sponsorship support from Medmo Pharma Limited.

Mr Salifu called for a halt to mental health stigmatization to ensure accessible and affordable treatment options for all individuals.

He observed that mental health issues must also be considered as an economic and other important issue as untreated mental health conditions significantly impact productivity, healthcare costs, and the overall well-being of people.

Mr Salifu, therefore, urged policymakers to recognize the urgency of the situation and take concrete steps towards investing in mental health for the betterment of individuals and society as a whole.

Mr. Mudasiru Iddrisu, a Medical Marketer with Emcure Pharmaceutical Limited, emphasized the far-reaching impact of mental health issues on individuals.

He stressed the urgent need for enhanced education to raise awareness among the general public to avoid excessive stress in order to maintain good health.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

