Danfa Health Centre urges government to fix roads, resource facility 

Agnes Ansah

Accra Oct. 26, GNA – The Danfa Health Center in the Madina Municipality has urged the government to repair roads in the area to enable the hospital to meet its maternal and child health target.

According to the Health Centre, which serves some 19 communities, ante-natal care, deliveries, and post-natal services are declining due to the bad condition of the roads.

Dr Francis Amihere, Head, of Danfa Health Center, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“When you come to maternity, antenatal cases were appreciating; deliveries too were appreciating… But you know the road too is not good, so it prevents so many people from coming.

So, we need the government’s intervention. The road must be built as early as possible. Pregnant women cannot travel on this type of road,” Dr Amihere said.

Aside from pregnant women, Dr Amihere stated that due to bad road conditions, some ambulance services do not respond to the facility’s distress calls, underscoring the need for the government to repair the road as soon as practicable.

“If you call an ambulance right now, you will hear them say that the road to Danfa is bad. So, this is a major challenge, he told the GNA.

Dr. Amihere also mentioned a lack of human resources and equipment as a challenge.

He said that while staff work around the clock to ensure that each person who enters the healthcare facility gets medical attention, some patients are left unattended due to a lack of personnel and equipment.

He thus urged the government to staff and equip the hospital.

Despite the limitations, Dr. Amihere stated that the Centre has worked hard to enhance coverage for some of the childhood killer diseases.

He said the number of children immunized against polio and measles had gone up significantly over the years due to the facility’s health workers’ efforts.

“For child health, our coverage on measles has gone high; polio, our coverage has gone high,” he said.

Dr. Amihere stated that more successes could be recorded if road, staff, and equipment difficulties were rectified.

He stated that the goal of the facility was to ensure that residents of Danfa and its surrounding communities, particularly women and children, get the needed healthcare because they are the future of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

