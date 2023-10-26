Keta: Aspiring Assembly member organises free breast screening exercise   

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 26, GNA-Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, an aspiring assembly member for Vui Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, has organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for residents in his area.

The move was to create awareness of early detection and treatment of breast cancer as well as to help curb the spread of the disease among residents.

Mr Deynu, who is also the Deputy Constituency Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Keta, said the move was also to mark the breast cancer awareness month.

“Breast cancer is a deadly disease that is killing several people unknowingly, and we need to support this awareness campaign,” he said.

Mr Deynu further commended health officials from the Keta Municipal Hospital for their continuous support whilst urging the public to prioritise their health status.

Madam Doris Alorse, a midwife and Leader of the health team, during the exercise, told the GNA that over 152 residents were screened during the one-day exercise held on Wednesday, October 24 at the premises of Global Evangelical Church at Tetekope.

She explained that breast cancer awareness served as a reminder of the importance of regular breast examinations and mammograms to detect breast cancer at early and treatable stages.

She stated that the exercise was aimed at empowering women and men to take charge of their breast health and provide a platform for advocacy, fundraising, and support for breast cancer patients and survivors.

She also urged the public to visit the hospital once every month for breast cancer screening, “practice self-examination, share information, wear pink, participate in fundraising and others to help create awareness about the breast cancer disease.”

Some beneficiaries, GNA spoke with, expressed gratitude for the exercise and thanked the organisers for the screening.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

