Captain One Golf Society’s Kids Program receives support ahead of third championship

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – Mr. Raman Thukral, a businessman and golfer from London has donated to Captain One Golf Society ahead of the Society’s seventh major championship and third kids’ tournament.

The golf enthusiast presented golf equipment and shoes to augment preparations for the tournament scheduled for January 26, 2024, at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Speaking in an interview, the renowned golfer said the gesture was made possible with the help of family and friends, as well as two other golf clubs, Brocket Hall Golf Club and Centurion Golf Club.

“We have seen the profile of Captain One golf club and wanted to help when we were informed that they were trying to source for golf equipment to ship to Ghana. We will continue to help with sourcing golf equipment for this charity,” he added.

Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society who was stunned by the support expressed his profound gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture.

He assured that the items donated would be used for its intended purpose in helping to grow the sport in Ghana.

He thanked Mr Patrick Agbeko, captain of the Akwaaba Golf Society, UK for his efforts in leading the team to Mr. Raman.

Mr. Appiah added that he was looking forward to the two events in January and called on corporate bodies to come on board and support their charity drive which aims at making golf accessible to all, especially kids from care and orphanage homes.

The seventh major championship is scheduled to tee-off on January 27 to 28, 2024 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, with the kids third tournament preceding it on 26 January, 2024.

GNA

