Brussels wants to limit microplastic pollution from plastic pellets

Brussels, Oct. 16, (dpa/GNA) – The European Commission proposed on Monday a new law to reduce microplastic pollution from pellets used as raw materials for producing all plastics.

The legislation aims to tackle the unintentional yet preventable release of such nurdles, as the pellets are known, through mishandling, which is currently estimated to amount to 52,000 to 184,000 tons per year in the European Union.

Tackling leakage throughout the entire supply chain could reduce pollution by up to 74%, the commission said.

“Once these small particles of plastic are in our environment, they are almost impossible to clean up. Microplastics are pervasive and we need to stop the pollution at the source,” said EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.

He stressed that microplastics have been found at the summit of Mount Everest as well as in the human bloodstream, and that it’s impossible to remove them from the environment.

Under the proposed law, companies would be obliged to take more precautionary measures, including carrying out risk assessments, and list and implement measures to prevent microplastics from entering the environment.

Pellets are found in water and soil, and harm ecosystems and enter the food chain. Smaller animals like sea birds and turtles can die from indigestion, the commission said.

The European Parliament and capitals are set to negotiate the details of the law, before adopting the final legal text.

In September the European Commission already restricted the sale of microplastics and products intentionally releasing microplastics during use, including infill on artificial turf and some cosmetics containing glitter.

GNA

