Babile youth rehabilitates road for easy access to healthcare services

By Philip Tengzu

Babile, (UW/R), Oct. 06, GNA – The youth of Babile, a community in the Lawra Municipality, have mobilised to rehabilitate a road linking Bongyiri, a suburb of Babile to the Babile Polyclinic to help ensure timely access to healthcare services.

The road, which is about three kilometres, linking the Polyclinic to the Lawra–Babile stretch, was in a deplorable state making it difficult for the people in the Bongyiri area to have timely access to healthcare services at the Polyclinic.

Adjourning communities such as the Kumasal and Kunyukuo communities along the Babile-Lawra stretch are also affected by the bad nature of that road since it served as a short link to the health facility for the people at those communities during times of emergency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Babile, Mr Tengzu T. Gregory, the Youth Leader (Bipolanaa) of Babile said: “When they opened the road, they didn’t create gutters so the heavy flow of rainwater has created deep gutters on the road and now a car cannot pass there, even using a motorbike on this road is difficult.”

He indicated that Mr Jacob Dery, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), was aware of the bad state of that road but he was yet to fix it.

“He is aware of it; he even passed here and saw us working on it,” Mr Dery said.

Mr Alex Yirikye, the Assembly Member of the Babile Electoral Area, explained that the road linking Bongyiri to the Babile Polyclinic was also an easy connection to Birifoh for people coming from the Lawra area.

He indicated that despite the importance of that route to the people in the Bongyiri area, it had not been rehabilitated since it was opened by the Lawra Municipal Assembly in 2020 in the run-up to the 2020 general election.

“It was an old path, so the Assembly came and opened it. They could not gravel it. The only thing they did was to bridge a section of it that is waterlogged, and even with that it was not properly done, when it rains the water still overflows it, as we speak, the road is terrible”, Mr Yirikye explained.

He, therefore, appealed to the Lawra Municipal Assembly to take steps to fix that road considering its importance of being a quick link to the health facility for a section of the community.

The youth had been working on the road for the past week, filling potholes and creating gutters along the road to make it accessible while appealing to the government through the Lawra Municipal Assembly to come to their aid.

