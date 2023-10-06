CHRAJ urges prompt passage of Conduct of Public Officers Bill

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra Oct. 06, GNA – The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called for the prompt passage of the Conduct of Public Officers Bill, which seeks, among others, to hold public officials more accountable in their functions.



Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal, addressing the media after staff of the Institution embarked on a health walk, indicated support for the Bill, which would help tackle corruption in the country.



“If you don’t want your assets to be known, don’t come into the public service. You can’t eat your cake and have it. There is the need for Cabinet and Parliament to urgently pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill,” he emphasised.



The walk through some principal streets of Accra formed part of activities marking the Commission’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, which began early this year.



Mr Whittal, in his remarks, after the exercise also noted that the Commission had recorded 300,000 complaints in its line of work in the past 30 years since the Institution was established.

He assured that it would continue to use various channels available to propagate and help address human right concerns in the country.



Touching on “FixtheCountry” protests and related matters, the Commissioner said public demonstrations were part of human rights, but citizens, in exercising their right, should not be seen as “trouble makers”.

“Rights will always go with responsibility so, we need to make citizens understand how to exercise their rights responsibly,” he stated.



The about 60-minute walk, which started at the CHRAJ Head Office in Accra, through the Ministries to Salem Avenue at Osu and the 28th February Road, was to encourage citizens to prioritise healthy living.

Mr Richard Quayson, a Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, speaking to GNA, also said the Institution would continue to pursue its mission “vigorously” in spite of challenges.



“We have been able to make some modest achievements in the course of our work, but that does not mean we have been able to transform the society as we would have loved to do.



“We are working towards achieving long term objectives and we want to encourage Ghanaians to have confidence and work with us, especially when they see offences taking place that we have the mandate to work on,” Mr Quayson said.



About 200 staff of the Commission took part in the walk showing placards and T-shirts with inscriptions such as:” Know Your Right”, “Report Injustice Today” ; “Our Services Are Free” , and “Report Corruption Now” .



GNA

