Appolonia City Ladies mark International Day of the Girl Child with JHS girls  

Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Oct. 21, GNA – Appolonia City Ladies has marked the International Day of the Girl Child with the Appolonia Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly Junior High School to empower the final-year female pupils to aspire to greater heights.

The Appolonia City Ladies also used the occasion to encourage the young women to strive for success.

Ms Claudia Otoo, Head of City Management, who led the team, which also included members of the sales and marketing departments, shared their personal stories with the girls, highlighting the struggles and obstacles they faced on their journeys to success.

They emphasized the importance of perseverance, determination, and the pursuit of education as a means to overcome life challenges.

The team presented gifts, which included sanitary pads, math sets, water, and drinks, to support the girls’ education and well-being.

Ms Otoo emphasized that on December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

She explained that International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

Ms. Otoo noted that adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years but also as they mature into women.

“If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world—both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, and political leaders,” she noted.

She said that as an investment company, Appolonia City understands that an investment in adolescent girls will empower them to uphold their rights today and promise a more equitable and prosperous future.

Ms. Otoo encouraged the girls that globally, ladies are breaking boundaries and barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion, including those directed at children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities, and encouraged the girls to stay focused.

Miss Isabella Bedu, the girls’ prefect at Appolonia Junior High School, expressed gratitude on behalf of her fellow girls to the Appolonia City Ladies for observing the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child with them.

“We thank Appolonia City for their thoughtful gesture and promise to make the entire city proud. It is inspiring to see what we can become when we work hard and focus on our books.

“We pledge that we, as a team, will strive to ensure that the highest-performing student in next year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination will be a girl from Appolonia Junior High School,” she said.

Appolonia City is a partnership with Rendeavous, Africa’s largest new city builder, and the chiefs and people of the Appolonia stool.

GNA

