Award winning Biomedical Scientist advises health workers to be passionate

Accra, Oct 20, GNA – Hannah Kujuba Adondiwo, a Deputy Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist at the Shai Osudoku District hospital at Dodowa has called on young health workers to work with passion in their service to humankind.

“If you love your work and do it with passion, you will definitely derive satisfaction and society will also benefit from your passion”.

Ms Adondiwo who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after receiving an award organised by the Ghana thyroid Foundation said working with passion and love paved the way to patriotism and Ghanaian workers must follow that path for success.

Ms Hannah Kujuba Adondiwo was adjudged the National Best Biomedical Scientist in Ghana.

“I am always inspired whenever I see smiles on the faces of my patients. To this I am motivated to give off my best at all times. Commitment and dedication to what we do at all times matter,” she added.

Other award winners were Professors, Specialists and Consultants and Doctors in the medical field in Ghana.

Ms Adondiwo who began her basic education at the Osu Home School, later got admission to the Accra High Secondary School for her Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) 2000.

She continued with her tertiary education at the University Of Ghana, Legon-Accra and obtained Bachelors in Zoology then to Accra Technical University for degree in Medical laboratory science.

Started her Biomedical Scientist career at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in 2009 where she held the position of Regional Financial Secretary for the Ghana Association of Biomedical Scientist, Northern Region, for a period of four years and was promoted to the ranks of Senior Biomedical Scientist in 2011 and then to Principal Biomedical Scientist in 2016

In 2016, she obtained the Northern Regional Professional Excellence Award for the best female medical laboratory scientist and was the head of microbiology unit at the Tamale Teaching Hospital from 2014 to 2017 and later obtained transfer to Shai Osudoku District Hospital, Dodowa

She is a disciplinarian and that earned her membership on the Disciplinary Committee for Laboratory Staffs in Greater Accra Region.

She is a member of the internal peer review assessors for Shai Osudoku District Hospital and currently on the rank of Deputy Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist and has been the laboratory manager in Shai Osudoku district hospital from 2020 till date.

She participated in various workshops and trainings in the areas of Malaria, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, Trypanosomiasis and COVID-19 and is involved in research programmes such as malaria sentinel site sample collection meant to improve malaria diagnosis and the genomic studies of the malaria parasite with Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) and West African Centre for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) respectively.

She is married to Jonathan Tetteh and they are blessed with three children.

