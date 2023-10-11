AGM: Shareholders approve extension of mandate of Board of Directors of Hearts

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Majority Shareholders of Accra Hearts of Oak has approved the extension of the mandate of the Board of Directors of the club.

This was at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The ordinary resolution proposed to extend the mandate of the current board to February 2024 received massive backing from the shareholders.

This decision was to allow the board to complete major projects at the clubs including the ongoing works at Pobiman Training Facility, the new ultra-modern secretariat, among others.

According to the Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV, the aforementioned projects would be completed ahead of its 112th anniversary celebrations on November 11, 2023.

He noted that new board members would be elected at their next AGM, which would hopefully be held next February upon completion of audits of the club’s accounts.

Members of the board whose mandates have been extended include Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vicent Sowah Odotei, Alhaji Imoro Briamah (Akambi), and Professor Kofi Kumado.

Others include Alhaji Alhassan Adani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, and Madam Ivy Heward Mills.

The current Hearts of Oak board who have been in place for the past 12 years have chalked various success at the club including winning league and FA Cup laurels.

