Young Entrepreneurs urged to seek training before entering business

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 29, GNA – Ghanaian youth, who are seeking to become entrepreneurs, have been urged to consider taking up internship training to learn and acquire the needed knowledge, skills and capital that will help them achieve their goals.

Mr Sherif Ghali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, who gave the advice, said having a forehand knowledge and skills as well as financial needs of a business one wanted to venture, was the surest way to start and stay on course.

“In Ghana, it is difficult to access capital to start a business; so, we need to advise would-be industrialists to start working with people and get a little knowledge and capital to start their own businesses, as you cannot be an entrepreneur without capital.

“You help a young person get a job and you further motivate them to do well, learn from the job and later become an entrepreneur; and this will help them grow better. So, when you start without any experience that’s when you tend to fail,” he stated.

Mr Ghali was speaking at a two-day Curriculum Vitae (CV) Review Clinic organised as part of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities (GrEEn) Project in Kumasi.

At the CV Review Clinic, CVs of about 200 jobseekers were edited to suit what employers expected of job seekers.

They also received relevant training on how to be prepared for the job market.

Speaking on the CV Review Clinic, Mr. Ghali indicated that human resource experts were present to attend to each jobseeker, helping modify their CVs to meet job specifications.

Apart from getting their CVs modified, jobseekers were briefed on some of Ghana’s labour laws as well as workers’ rights, protection and privileges.

Some of the jobseekers in sharing sentiments with the media, said the exercise had been insightful, explaining that some unnecessary details on their CVs had been taken out.

They expressed optimism that with their modified CVs and the little training given to them, they would be ready for opportunities in the job market.

The GrEEn project is a four-year action from the European Union, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The project aims at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses and providing employable skills training to youth jobseekers in two selected regions of Ghana – Ashanti and Western.

It is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The GrEEn project was implemented under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa with a total contribution of €20,600,000.

