University Curriculum must integrate Climate information system and climate smart agriculture

Kumasi, Sept. 29. GNA – University Curriculum must be built with focus on Climate information system (CIS) and Climate Smart Agriculture to raise the awareness of climate change and its related challenges among the youth and help address them effectively.

Climate change and its related challenges have become critical and there is the need to address them at every level to protect the environment and even ensure food security.

Prof. Wilson Agyare Director of WASCAL Graduate Studies Programme on Climate change and Adapted Land Use at KNUST, said these at a capability building workshop on Integrating Climate Change into University Curriculum across West Africa.

The Workshop, which was attended by Lecturers from the various Universities in Ghana and other African Countries was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Workshop was organised by WASCAL in collaboration with AICCRA and REFORUM was aimed at equipping the universities with tools and knowledge necessary to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Participants were provided with comprehensive on soil carbon sequestration, crop production, renewable energy, water resources, agriculture and others.

Prof Agyare said climate change issues must be addressed because of its evasive and directly affecting agriculture.

This could affect food security in the near future.

Farmers must also be trained to adapt to climate change challenges such as rising temperature and erratic rainfall patterns.

Prof. Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST said integrating climate change into the university curricular was laudable idea.

This would enable the universities make substantial contributions to climate change challenges.

