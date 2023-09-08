Western Region NSS observes Remembrance Day for fallen heroes

By Emmanuel Gamson

Sekondi (W/R), Sept. 08, GNA – The Western Regional Secretariat of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has organised a ceremony in remembrance of its fallen heroes and heroines since the establishment of the Scheme 50 years ago.

The nationwide NSS 50th Anniversary Remembrance Day and Flag Raising ceremony was attended by security service Commanders in the region, the Regional Minister, the Clergy, and the Regional Education Director among other dignitaries.

Mr Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, the Western Regional NSS Director, in his welcoming address said the day was set aside to honour and remember those that had lost their lives in their line of duties while, serving the country as National Service personnel.

He said after being in existence for the past 50 years, management and board of the NSS deemed it necessary to remember such gallant personnel since their service to the country during the years could not be overlooked.

“We are grateful to all who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation. They are the source of inspiration to the rest of us who have taken over the baton to carry on with the race that they began 50 years ago”, he said.

He also acknowledged personnel who were still serving the nation saying; “… There are many more thousands who are also offering dedicated services at the peril of their lives in the name of national service, and we appreciate you all.”

Mr Afrifa expressed gratitude to all partners, both public and private, for their continuous support in ensuring the success of the Scheme throughout the years.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the occasion presented an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the sacrifices and contributions made by NSS staff and personnel during their service to the country over the past 50 years.

He said their unwavering dedication and hardwork had left an indelible mark on the country, saying honouring and remembering them was in order.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the NSS had over the past years played vital roles in the country’s socio-economic development by providing platforms for young graduates to acquire practical work experience and develop essential skills needed in nation building.

Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, Western Regional Director of Education, said the Scheme’s five decades of existence was worth celebrating, saying; “There is no denying of the fact that there has been ups and downs, sweet and bitter moments, wins and losses to mention but a few, but it is refreshing to note that in all the various circumstances, the scheme has been able to stand the test of time”.

According to her, the NSS had supported the Ghana Education Service to provide essential services to schools particularly in towns and villages across Ghana.

She however, urged NSS personnel to desist from anti-social behaviours such as drug abuse, stealing and sexual misconduct, but channel their energy into profitable ventures after their national service.

The Remembrance Day ceremony formed part of series of a year-long activities to be held nationwide to mark the 50th Anniversary of the National Service Scheme.

As part of the event the Ghana Flag and the NSS Flag were hoisted at full mast as a mark of honour to all fallen heroes and heroines of the Scheme.

