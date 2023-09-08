Central Region youth ditch traditional cigarettes for ‘Shisha’ 

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Sept. 8, GNA-Despite its dangerous health implications, smoking of ‘Shisha’ has become the current most abused and deadliest tobacco product being largely patronised by the youth in the Central Region to the detriment of their health.

Mrs Naa Korkoi Ewudzie, a Regulatory Officer at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), said the government must quickly ban shisha use to protect the future of the Ghanaian youth.

At the second Regional Technical Family Planning stakeholders Meeting in Cape Coast, Mrs Ewudzie said the youth had now stopped the smoking of traditional tobacco cigarettes, which is equally dangerous, for e-cigarettes and Shisha that were of higher risks to their health.

The stakeholders include the National Youth Authority, the Ghana Education Service, Food and Drug Authority, Ghana Health Services, Regional Coordinating Council and non-governmental organizations.

It was aimed at sharing ideas and strategies to help improve family planning services to reduce teen pregnancies in the Region, among other health issues.

“Smoking Shisha increases the risk of oral cancer, lung cancer, and heart diseases among others and could also lead to the spread of infectious diseases,” the focal Person cautioned.

She advised the youth, particularly young men, to be wise and desist from harmful substances that could destroy their lives.

Additionally, she called for stringent measures to curb the practice and constant educational campaigns, particularly in second cycle and tertiary institutions, to educate students on the negative effects of tobacco on their health.

Briefing the meeting of the state of teen pregnancies in the Region, Madam Bernice Ampomah, the Focal Person of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) activities in the Region, said there was a slight reduction in the phenomenon.

Madam Ampomah pleaded with all stakeholders to continually engage and educate the adolescent to help reduce teen pregnancies to the barest minimum.

On Family Planning, the intake of the indicators has increased significantly as compared to last year’s report.

It has recorded 24,639 on contraceptive intake this half year as compared to 21,190 same period last year.

