Vivo Energy sponsors the IBIA Africa Bunker and Shipping Conference

Accra, Sept 6, GNA- Vivo Energy, distributors and marketers of fuels and lubricants across Africa, is sponsoring the IBIA Africa Bunker and Shipping Conference.

Taking place in Accra, Ghana, from 6-7 September 2023, the conference brings together industry specialists to discuss the latest developments and challenges in the energy and shipping sectors.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Accra was a key maritime hub in West Africa, with a strategic location on the Gulf of Guinea, playing a significant role in facilitating trade and commerce in the region.

It said Vivo Energy provided marine services in 11 markets across Africa.

“We supply both marine fuels and lubricants to a growing number of private and merchant fleets as well as to naval customers and work to build partnerships with our marine customers, often by providing a range of technical services to complement our product offering.

Commenting on our sponsorship of the conference, Aminata Sarr, Aviation & Marine Business Development Manager at Vivo Energy said: “We are proud to be part of this international event at the cutting edge of the bunkering and shipping industry. We look forward to meeting existing and potential future customers over the coming days in Accra.”

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The Group has a network of over 2,650 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries.

