Celebrity Chef urges support for local cuisine 

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Sept. 7, GNA — Chef Michael Quainoo, a well-known chef and culinary hero, fervently advocated for a resurgence of regional cuisine and a rediscovery of the flavours of local heritage in a recent interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.

As a result, he claims, traditional recipes and cooking techniques are passed down through the generations, reflecting the history, values, and identity of the Ghanaian community.

He also added that eating local food supports the preservation of cultural heritage and traditions.

Chef Quainoo, renowned for his creative fusion cuisine, expressed worry over the local cuisines’ declining popularity in favour of international cuisines and emphasised the significance of conserving culinary customs as well as supporting regional farmers, producers, and artisans.

“Supporting local cuisine stimulates regional economies by increasing demand for regional farmers, producers, and craftspeople as well as for indigenous ingredients.

He noted that this results in the creation of jobs and long-term economic growth, particularly in rural areas.

He said that because each location has its own distinct flavours and culinary customs, we should support local food in order to enjoy and embrace the wide variety of aromas, ingredients, and preparation methods that distinguish each cuisine.

He objected, “This encourages a sense of cultural respect and understanding among various populations.

Chef Micheal Quainoo, the Head Chef at the Alisa Hotels in Ghana, emphasised the distinctive flavours and cultural significance present in regional cuisine. He urged food enthusiasts to discover their own rich culinary heritage and to embrace the variety of flavours present in their own communities.

For cultural preservation, economic impact, environmental sustainability, and culinary diversity, Chef Quainoo highlighted the value of embracing and consuming local cuisine. He added that by doing so, we can uphold traditions, support local economies, encourage sustainable food practises, and celebrate the distinctive flavours of various regions.

