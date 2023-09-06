E.L announces release date for his forthcoming EP, shares tracklist 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept 6, GNA – Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, rapper, singer and producer Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name as E.L has shared date and tracklist of his much-anticipated Extended Play (EP) list dubbed “The Teacher”.

The EP has seven tracks which is set to drop Friday, September 8, 2023.

The tracks include, “Intro-The Teacher”, “Soba”, “Who Say”, “Eshoki”, “Korle Buh”, “Chop Life”, “Vale”.

Track five of the EP features Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers called “Dopenation”.

The EP, “The Teacher,” is shaping up to be a compelling addition to E. L’s discography, with a tracklist that includes the already-released hits “Chop Life” and “Soba.”

This EP marks E. L’s first major release since his 2021 “Bar 6”. It also demonstrates his commitment to release more music, a promise he made to fans upon his reemergence in April 2023.

With the inclusion of “Chop Life,” “Soba,” and the promise of exciting collaborations, “The Teacher” is poised to make its mark as a standout release in 2023.

Music fanatics are excited about how E.L will showcase his creative song delivery and rap dynamics however, fans are expecting another banging chorus to jam with.

GNA

