UK drinks maker AG Barr sees first-half rise in revenue, profits

London, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – British soft drinks maker AG Barr plc has announced a rise in revenue and profits for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of last year.

The company on Tuesday reported profit before tax of £27.8 million ($33.9 million) for the first half of the year, higher than £24.7 million in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in volume and market share gains particularly in soft drinks.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to £27 million from £25.3 million a year ago.

Net profit was £21 million, or 18.67p per share, compared with £20.9 million, or 18.81p per share last year.

Adjusted profit declined to £20.2 million from £21.5 million a year ago.

Revenue for the first half grew 33.2% to £210.4 million from £157.9 million in the previous year.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of 2.65 pence per share, payable on October 27 to shareholders on the register on October 6.

GNA

