UK investment firm Merchants Trust reports first-half pre-tax loss

London, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – British investment firm Merchants Trust has reported a rise in profits in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of last year.

Merchants Trust plc said, on a total basis, it reported a pre-tax loss of £22.8 million ($27.8 million) for the six months ended July 31, 2023, compared to profit of £0.9 million in the prior year.

Total loss per share was 16.31 pence compared to profit of 0.30 pence.

On a revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax increased to £25.7 million from £21.6 million in the previous year.

On a revenue basis, profit per share was 17.36 pence compared to 16.04 pence.

Income from investments increased to £27.1 million from £23 million pounds in the previous year.

GNA

