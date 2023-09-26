Spanish opposition leader ‘doomed to fail’ in bid to form government

Madrid, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – Spain’s conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo launched a first attempt to form a government on Tuesday, two months after tight parliamentary elections.

Spanish media and political observers unanimously believe his bid for power is hopeless, with main television station RTVE saying his attempt to become prime minister was “doomed to fail.”

The leader of the People’s Party gave a speech to the lower house of parliament in Madrid, kicking off a debate on his candidacy for premier.

A vote is expected to take place on Wednesday, where he needs an absolute majority of at least 176 to be elected head of government of the fourth largest economy in the European Union.

In a second round, 48 hours later, a simple majority would suffice, but experts say Feijóo can only count on 172 of a total 350 members of parliament – 137 from his own party, 33 from the right-wing populist party Vox and one vote each from two regional parties.

His party received the most votes and seats in early elections on July 23, ahead of the Socialists (PSOE) of incumbent and now caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Since neither party received sufficient support from other parties to form a majority capable of governing, King Felipe VI decided that the winner of the election would be allowed to try to form a government first.

