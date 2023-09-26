Two health centres in Gomoa West supported with beds, delivery items and PPEs

By J. K. Nabary

Gomoa Asempayin (C/R), Sept 26, GNA – Nana Kumasah Krampah II, Omankrado of Gomoa Asempayin, has donated various medical items to the Gomoa Oguaa and Gomoa Asempayin Health Centers in the Gomoa West District.

The Items donated included Beds, Delivery Items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In an interview with the media after presenting the items to the beneficiary facilities at their locations, Nana Krampah said one Dr. Abass Ganiyu, a German based Ghanaian medical doctor and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, assisted in shipping the items from Germany.

According to him, it was worrying having reports of non-availability of beds in most health facilities in Ghana, resulting in some preventable deaths.

He said the gesture was to ensure that the health centres were better equipped to deliver quality health care services to the citizenry.

Nana Krampah assured managements of the two facilities of his continuous support to enable them to execute their duties as required of them to better the lot of all who patronise their services.

Dr Ganiyu further called on the management of the centres to see to the periodic maintenances of the items to prolong their life span.

Nana Nyarko, Physician Assistant at the Gomoa Oguaa Health Center, on behalf of Ghana Health Service, expressed gratitude to the Omankrado and Dr. Gayinu for the support and further gave the assurance that the items would be well maintained.

He appealed to Non-governmental Organizations and Philanthropists to also extend a helping hand to them for improved health delivery.

