Chris Cares Foundation enrols 650 Otapirow residents onto NHIS

Otapirow (C/R), Sept 26, GNA – The Chris Cares Foundation (CCF), a non- governmental organization (NGO) based in Agona West, has pledged to support the vulnerable to access quality and affordable healthcare in the municipality.

In this direction, it has enrolled 650 Otapirow residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as part of its corporate social responsibility to enable them to access quality health care.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Mr Chris Arthur, Executive Director of the Foundation, reiterated calls on capable individuals and organisations to reach out to the vulnerable and underprivileged to enable them live quality lives in society.

He said the Foundation would ensure that every single person in the Agona West Municipality had NHIS membership card to access healthcare.

The Executive Director said this would help reduce the high level of self-medication due to the lack of financial resources to seek proper medical treatment at health facilities.

Mr Arthur said the Foundation aside from healthcare had also reached out to assist SHS graduates who wanted to pursue further education to enter various Universities.

The Executive Director hinted that CCF had again given assistance to SHS graduates wishing to enter Teacher and Nursing Training colleges to study.

He said the CCF would take the next free NHIS enrollment to the residents of Agona Swedru and Agona Nyakrom and its environs.

The Director of CCF said that government alone could not cater for the wellbeing of Ghanaians, and it was important for non-profit organisations to care for the needs of the people to reduce the burden on the state.

He appealed to the residents in the beneficiary communities to avail themselves of the opportunity the Foundation was offering them to enjoy quality health care.

Miss Christabel Mbroh, a student at Dunkwa-on-Offin College of Nursing and spokesperson for the students, commended CCF for the tremendous support given to the youth in Agona West Constituency and other regions.

She said this year 2023 alone, 50 young boys and girls had scholarships to enter universities and colleges through the assistance of the Foundation.

Ms Mbroh called for concerted efforts from organisations and individuals to place a premium on education for the youth and quality healthcare to raise the living standards of the citizenry.

Some beneficiaries commended the CCF for its high sense of responsibility to assist them, especially single mothers to renew and register their children on health insurance.

