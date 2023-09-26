NCCE urges citizenry to uphold national values amid troubling times

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Sept. 26, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to uphold morality and ethics in their daily activities since the two have a direct impact on national development.

The Commission expressed concern over the increasing disregard for patriotic national values that were negatively redefining the country’s identity.

As a country with deep-seated religious values, and cultural norms, the Commission said: “We must not just say the words in our National Pledge, Anthem, and other patriotic songs but sing and recite them with great commitment.”

“We are of a firm belief that we can work together as a people to address these challenges if we imbibe the values of patriotism, fellow-feeling and adopt the nation-first attitude as our early leaders stood for in their struggles for independence.”

Mr. Robert Ewur, the Central Regional Director of the Commission, advised a forum arranged by the National Peace Council (NPC) and partners to commemorate the International Day of Peace in Cape Coast.

The commemoration of the Day sought to reignite the essence of maintaining national peace amid the troubling socio-economic and political dynamics of the world.

For Ghana, the Day symbolized a coordinated call to action that recognised individual and collective responsibility to foster national peace and harmony.

This year’s celebration was theme: “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals.”

It was graced by security institutions, traditional and religious authorities, students, and the media.

Mr. Ewur maintained that many societies had fallen due to the loss of their ethics and moral compass.

“We are faced with an erosion of our traditional values and westernisation of our societies and the adoption of alien cultures imported from elsewhere.

“Ethics have a direct impact on national development and all societies that have fallen, lost their ethics and moral compass.

“What happened to our abhorrence of greed and theft,” he said, and expressed the hope that “Ghana will continue to maintain its moral compass.”

Right Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, Chairman of the Central Regional NPC, charged Ghanaians to decline all forms of invitations to commit violence, and hate speeches formulated to derail the country’s democratic gains and economic growth trajectory.

He reiterated the inevitability of conflict in human existence but added that when managed well, its escalation into brutalities with dire ramifications could be reduced or prevented.

“The maintenance of national peace and tranquility is a civic responsibility of both the young and the old, particularly the young who are mostly the vehicle for the propagation of violence,”

“We must continue to promote the values of mutual respect, tolerance for divergent views, and peaceful coexistence at all times.”

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President General of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA GPM), in a speech read on his behalf, reiterated that adopting the Ghanaian values in day-to-day activities was the way to make Ghana a better place for all.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

