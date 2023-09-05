Team Ghana off to bright start at 2023 Para Games 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA – The group stages for the 2023 African Games started on Monday with Team Ghana featuring in the Amputee football and wheelchair basketball games.

Ghana’s Amputee National Team The ‘Black Challenge’ handed their Ugandan counterparts a thumping 7-0 in the group opener at the UPSA Astro Turf in Accra.

The Black Challenge, who are the 2021 African Amputee Football Champions, were brilliant with their display and dominated the game from start to finish.

Next for Ghana’s Black Challenge is a game against one of the tournament’s favourites, Morocco, on Wednesday, September 5, 2023.

Despite the splendid display from the Amputee football team, the results from wheelchair basketball were not encouraging.

Ghana’s women wheelchair basketball team were annihilated by their Moroccan counterparts in their opener at the Eden Heights Sports Facility in Accra.

At the end of the 4th quarter, the scoreline was 23-12 in favour of Morocco, as Ghana’s women wheelchair team were left disappointed but would have a chance to redeem themselves against Kenya on Tuesday.

In the men’s category, Ghana’s wheelchair basketball team also suffered a 22-51 defeat against their Ugandan counterparts.

GNA

