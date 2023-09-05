Jordan Ayew wins Crystal Palace Player of the month for August 

By John Awayevu

Accra, Sep. 5, GNA – Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has been named as Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August after an incredible start in the English Premier League (EPL).

The forward was voted ahead of teammates Joachim Anderson, Ebere Eze, and Jefferson Lerma accumulating 29.7 percent out of the total vote.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ayew expressed excitement, having won the award in the early stage of the season.

“It’s been a while, a very long time since I won an award. I would like to thank everyone, the fans, the club staff for supporting me since Roy Hodgson came in”.

Jordan Ayew said he was poised to take up challenges as he keeps improving game after game.

The 31-year-old has so far provided three assists in all four games played this season.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

