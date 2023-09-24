Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese and others join street protest

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – The hashtag “OccupyJubileeHouse” has been trending on and off social media since Thursday, September 21, 2023.



As the protest in Accra entered its third day, a number of top musicians and influential people joined the campaign, calling for “a more responsive government”.



The protest organised by Democracy Hub cited economic hardship, mismanagement, corruption, among others other concerns as the basis of their demonstration.



A march by the group towards the Jubilee House (the seat of government) on Thursday, September 21, 2023, was unsuccessful as police arrested some of the demonstrators for “unlawful assembly”.



However, the demonstration continued on Friday and Saturday, with hundreds of young people and popular figures embarking on a candlelight procession at the 37 Roundabout in Accra, with police presence.



Videos from the gathering showed Reggae Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy; Hiplife Musician Kwaw Kese; Rapper M.anifest; Actress Efia Odo; Comedian SK Dele; and Content Creator Kwadwo Sheldon making remarks while others spoke with their fingers via X (formally called Twitter).



Stonebwoy, speaking through a megaphone on the ground, thanked citizens who turned up for the vigil, stating: “We are all Ghanaians; we all believe in Ghana, we don’t have anywhere apart from Ghana so that is our first calling”.



He said it was a “peaceful protest” without intentions of causing harm, adding that his participation was an extension of being “a very solid Ghanaian” and a musician who had spoken about social problems in his songs.



The “Run Go” hitmaker, urged the group to keep their focus and abide by the law as they continued to express their grievances.



Kwaw Kese, in a video, was heard singing “Arise Ghana Youth…We’re all involved” as other demonstrators brandished placards.



Andea Owusu, also known as Efia Edo, had earlier tweeted asking Ghanaian celebs to show up for the demonstration and “not just tweet about it.” She was seen posing on the streets with an inscription: “As we speak, Ghana is not free forever.”



Ghanaian rapper, also known as Sakordie, also tweeted on Saturday, saying: “Main reason for this demonstration @NAkufoAddo is to let you know the people (citizens) are suffocating in hardship! It’s easy to overlook since most government officials are nowhere close to the situation on the ground! It’s a Bully when you starve someone and still ask them to follow “Rules” it’s only a matter of time.”



Aside from composing their own cheer songs, the demonstrators also jammed to a variety of tunes, including ‘Yeshua’ (Dance Cruise) by DJ Bentoa.

GNA

