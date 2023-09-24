Rap sensation ‘Slut Boy Billy’ hits one million streams on Boomplay

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – American-Ghanaian rapper ‘Slut Boy Billy’ has surpassed the platinum threshold with his “Mineral Rock” Extended Play (EP) after racking up over a million streams on Boomplay.

The “Mineral Rock EP” released in March 2023, featured two classic hip-hop songs, “Killer” and “My Life Like A Movie”.

The tape released on all digital stores across the world was in heavy rotation, making appearances on some major playlists.



The budding music sensation inked his name as one of Ghana’s biggest music exports on the world stage, occupying the top spot on Boomplay Brazil’s Top 100 music chart.



Born in Chiari, Italy, to Ghanaian parents and raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Slut Boy Billy’s exposure to a variety of cultures as a child had a significant impact on him.



He is widely mentioned as one of the greatest unorthodox rappers’ who serves nothing but good vibes through music.



The achievement of hitting a million streams is not only a testament to his talent but also a testament to the power of an independent musician living in a digital age.



From wearing crop tops to using unconventional promotional strategies, Slut Boy Billy’s music career over the past years has been surrounded by controversies.



He has been consistent lately with his releases. In June 2023, he released “Alternatively Atomic EP” and featured Deerill Alldae on “Refuse To Lose” as he later joined forces with the sensational singer, YBlaq to drop “Cute But Toxic”.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

