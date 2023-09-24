Lartey, Baah emerged winners of Table Tennis Championship dubbed ‘Asogli Challenge’  

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Sept 24, GNA – Felix Lartey and Cynthia Kwabi of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) emerged winners of the Male and Female categories of the one-day National Table Tennis Championship dubbed the ‘Asogli Challenge”.

Lartey defeated Isaac Davies in a three straight thriller to cling that feat while Kwabi also licked out Celia Danso Baah of Ghana Army, also with the same scoreline.

Lartey and Kwabi received winners cash prize of GHC2,500 each and basked in a 150-point ranking on the national ranking.

The first runner-up positions occupied by Davies and Danso and Baah, received GHC1,500 each and a billed up ranking point of 120.

The second runner-up position was taken by Israel Aklie and Joanita Borteye in the separate category with each receiving GHC1,000 and ranking point of 100 points.

Francis Antwi and Blessing Labanti came fourth and took home GHC800 each and ranking point of 80.

Others beyond this point also received some cash prizes and ranking points.

The championship, which has been institutionalised as part of the Asogli Yam festival celebrations was sponsored by Stanbic Bank and the State Insurance Company (SIC) under the auspices of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, National President, GTTA and Chair of International Table Tennis Federation’s Sustainability Committee, in a brief remark during presentations of awards said the expected outcome, which was to generate enthusiasm about table tennis in the region, create the right avenue to nurture the pipeline of talents and teach how to play the game, had been achieved.

He said as part of the heritage or legacy project emanating from hosting the sports in Mawuli School, the GTTA would leave behind TT set-ups or playing tables to support the game.

Mr. Afadzinu, also Executive Head, Brand and Marketing of Stanbic Bank, said their overarching objective is to have all Municipal and District Assemblies in the region and across the country play table tennis in the long-run with a matrix of growth and numbers of TT Clubs as the African Table Tennis Championship comes alive next year.

An elated Mr. Tom Kuenyefu, Volta Regional Chairman, GTTA, said the Championship had rekindled the spotlight on TT, believing that quality athletes would be raised and nurtured and was grateful for the entry of Stanbic Bank SIC support.

He said the Region would target young athletes between 8-10 years for coaching with a special arrangement to collaborate with sports-masters at the Junior and Senior School levels and again concentrate on the formation of Table Tennis Clubs across the board.

Mr. Kojo Larbi, Manager, Reputation and Stakeholder Management, Stanbic Bank, said the entity had been sponsoring and promoting table tennis with the GTTA and the drift into the Asogli arena was an addendum to already existing partnerships.

He said as a ‘sound mind resides in a sound body’ the platform being created would engender community growth and development through sports inclusion, physical and emotional consciousness as a means to attain health.

About 150 athletes including national players and teams from Clubs across the country participated in the championship.

