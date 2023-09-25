School authorities urged to put premium on moral training of children

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – Mr George Alfred Koomson, Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, has called on schools to place premium on the moral aspect of education of children instead of focusing only on their academic performance.

Parents and other key stakeholders should also play their roles effectively to ensure that moral values are instilled in school children.

“All the social agents in the society like teachers, school administration, parents, church, mosque and other members of the community need to be vociferous in championing the cause of children to be responsible,” he stated.

Mr Koomson made the call at the second speech and prize-giving day of the Jesus Cares School at Obuasi.

It was on the theme: “Academic and Moral Excellence towards National Development, the Role of Stakeholders.”

Mr Koomson said children needed to be molded carefully in all aspects of their development to ensure that they attained excellence in their future endeavours and called on parents and guardians to support teachers in the training of their wards.

Dr Amina Achiaa Asiedu Amoah, Proprietress of the school said private schools continued to play significant roles in the development of education in the country, hence the need for government to extend support to them.

She emphasized that most private schools had chalked tremendous successes over the years amidst a few challenges and would welcome support from the Ministry of Education such as posting trained teachers to undertake their national service in private schools or deploy them on permanent basis.

“It is sometimes difficult to access approved textbooks to teach the children. This is where the Government can come in to assist,” she stated.

Dr. Asiedu Amoah said academic excellence was not merely about achieving high grades, but also about nurturing well- rounded individuals who could contribute meaningfully to society.

She said all stakeholders in the educational system had a duty to play in shaping the educational landscape and fostering an environment conducive to promoting academic and moral excellence.

The school, according to her, had chalked enormous successes since it was established in August 2000.

“The school came second in the 54th Independence march past in Obuasi, 1st position in 2017, 1st position in the NCCE quiz in 2023.

Our school was again ranked second in the 2010 BECE in the Obuasi Municipality”

She commended the PTA Executives, management and teachers at the school for their commitment in providing high quality and inclusive education to the children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

