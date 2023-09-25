Rotary Club donates computers to Eremon Senior High Technical

By Philip Tengzu

Eremon (UW/R), Sept. 25, GNA – The Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region, has taken delivery of 10 desktop computers worth about GH₵20,000.00 to enhance the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the school.

The Rotary Club of Wa donated the computers as part of its community impact initiatives of creating hope in the world and to mark the Literacy and Education Month of September as one of Rotary’s focus areas.

Mr Stephen Mwinkaara, the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Wa, who handed over the items on behalf of the President, Mr Alhassan Agambire at Eremom, said the donation followed a request from the school management for support.

The Club thought it necessary to invest in the development of educational institutions within the region to ensure access to quality education by “our brothers and sisters without having to travel to other regions,” he said.

He acknowledged the donor of the computers, Madam Rita Donkubari, a Rotarian and native of Eremon, for her support to the Club and her community.

“Our prayer is that very soon people will start sending their children from Accra to attend Eremon Senior High Technical School,” Mwinkaara said.

He appealed to the management to ensure the computers were put to good use and maintained to serve their purpose and prolong their lifespan.

He said other projects the Rotary Club had executed, in partnership with sister clubs, included the drilling of boreholes, donation of medical equipment to health facilities, and donation of medical books to the Nursing Training College in Wa.

Mr Issah Ibrahim Shaibu, the Headmaster of the Eremon SHTS, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Clubs for responding to their request and pledged to maintain them, especially with his background as an Information Technology (IT) expert.

He said the school was offering ICT as an elective course but with few computers, which made teaching and learning of the subject difficult.

Mr Shaibu said that notwithstanding, the students performed well in their first ICT examination in the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He gave the assurance that the additional computers would improve the teaching and learning of the subject, which would translate into improved performance in the WASSCE.

Mr Joseph Oliver Suglo, the ICT teacher, said hitherto they relied on only 17 computers to teach the more than 100 students.

He said the students attended classes in the ICT laboratory in groups of 15, which was tiring to the teacher and students.

Mr Suglo commended the Rotary Club for the kind gesture and said the additional computers would reduce the stress they went through.

Mr Amos Gyetuo, the Public Relations Officer, Lawra Municipal Education Directorate, who represented the Lawra Municipal Director of Education, said it was encouraging the Club chose to support the Eremon SHTS.

He said investing in the educational sector was a better means to impact society, adding: “Education is the only tool that can lead to development in the area because there are no more lands for farming.”

