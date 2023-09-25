NDC urges youth to participate in ongoing limited voter registration exercise

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Mr Omar Hayford Detty, the parliamentary aspirant for Okaikoi South, has called on all sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to actively participate in the ongoing limited voters registration exercise, considering it is a pivotal national undertaking.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said: “I encourage all NDC members to get involved in this crucial national endeavour and unity in achieving a successful registration process.”

Mr Detty made the appeal during his visit to the Buem Constituency of the Oti Region, where he donated cash, beverages, and water to mobilise the youth to partake in the registration.

He engaged with registrants and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Jesikan District Office and appealed to the EC to extend the registration period while providing additional operational resources to enhance the overall credibility of the exercise and encourage active participation by all citizens.

GNA

