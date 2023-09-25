Royal Pearl International School awards hard work, excellence

By P. K. Yankey

Anaji (W/R), Sept. 25, GNA – The Royal Pearl International School has recognised and rewarded its hardworking staff and pupils at Anaji in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Deserving teachers and school pupils received awards in the form of plaques and certificates of excellence, for their contribution towards the development of the school.

The gesture took place at a speech and prize-giving day at the school’s premises.

Newly elected prefects were also inducted into office to assist the staff steer the affairs of the school.

Mr Pastor James Cobbinah Holmes, the Headmaster of the school, underscored the importance of education referring to it as the “light to the world.”

He said it was necessary for the school to recognise the efforts of its teaching and non-teaching staff, to encourage them to give their best.

He announced that the previous year’s Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) results were encouraging and lauded the efforts of school management, teachers and parents for their pivotal roles.

Pastor Holmes said the school performed creditably in extracurricular activities, implored parents to continue to play their supervisory and monitoring roles, to complement that of the institution in the bid to achieve an enviable academic feat in the country.

Miss Godiva Osei Darkowa, the incoming Girls’ Senior Prefect of the school, on behalf of the Student Representative Council, assured the staff and student body of the commitment of her team to work harder towards resolving the challenges that may prevent the school from being placed on a higher pedestal.

She mentioned the absence of a computer laboratory and a library as challenges facing the school and called on the School Management Committee to address them.

Rev. George Osei, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), lauded the zeal and dedication of the teaching staff and students for the enviable performance in the BECE and other areas of competition.

He said the PTA would continue to partner school authorities to ensure smooth running of the school.

GNA

