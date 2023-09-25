Ghana chapter of Women in Aviation International inspires young girls

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Women in Aviation International (WAI), Ghana Chapter has observed the 9th Edition of Girls in Aviation Day at the Kotoka International Airport.

The day is celebrated globally by the various Chapters to inspire young women to take interest in Aviation.

A statement issued in Accra said the event was organised by WAI, Ghana Chapter comprising women professionals working in the Aviation Industry.

It said selected students from Accra Girls, Temasco, OLA Girls, Lashibi and Afia Kobi Senior High Schools were privileged to have been sponsored for this year’s celebration.

Madam Juliet Okae the President of the WAI Ghana Chapter said the Chapter was established in 2015 to bring all the women in aviation together.

She said the formation of Chapter was significant as it served as an avenue to share ideas and harness the potential of Africa’s youth, especially young girls.

She said the Girls in Aviation was a flagship programme for the Umbrella Body, WAI organized annually to inspire young girls to take up professions in the aviation industry.

She indicated the need to catch them young and prepare them for the future.

Madam Okae, who is also the Deputy Director-General, Finance & Administration at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said WAI Ghana Chapter was looking at creating Aviation clubs in Senior High Schools to whip up interest in the youth especially girls.

Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) commended the President and Executives of WAI, Ghana Chapter for organizing the event.

She noted the diverse, evolving, and fast-paced nature of the aviation industry with women professionals blazing the trail in their respective areas such as Airline Managers, Aircraft Engineers, Flight Stewards, Aircraft Marshallers and Air Traffic Controllers.

Others like Aviation Security Officers, Rescue and Fire Fighting Officers, Electrical, Civil and Structural Engineers and a host of other professions.

She urged the young girls to take advantage of the opportunity by participating fully in the various educational sessions and tours to share their experiences with their colleagues in school.

Mr Hassan Tampuli, the Deputy Minister for Transport said there was enormous potential in the aviation industry that was yet to be harnessed and urged the young girls to consider themselves the privileged few for the kind of exposure being offered and study hard to achieve their full potential.

He said women played critical roles within the aviation industry and challenged the young girls to emulate the strides and aim for careers in the sector.

Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation and aerospace career fields and interests.

They offer educational outreach programmes to young girls, nationally and internationally, through programmes such as the Annual Girls in Aviation Day.

GNA

