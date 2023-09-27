No directives to release military land to La Traditional Council -GAF

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed media reports that it had been instructed to relinquish portions of land at the Burma Camp to the La Traditional Council (LTC).

It stated that claims made by the Council that the military had released 114 acres of land for development at Burma Camp during a recent ceremony were false.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, the Director of the Department of Public Relations of the GAF said the armed forces had not recieved directives from the Ministrey of Defence to habd over land to the Council.

“We have not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence, which is our supervising Ministry, directing that the land should be released to the La Traditional Council. Neither has any government agency directed the Ghana Armed Forces to release any land to any Traditional Authority,” it said

The statement said the GAF was not pleased with the premature announcement made by the La Traditional Council because it had the potential undermine the cordial relations between the two parties.

It stated that while the GAF hoped for an amicable resolution of the matter through the work of a Government-appointed Committee, the military high command would always protect the interest of the armed forces.

The statement acknowledged ongoing discussions by a Committee set up by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate on and offer solutions to address the land issue.

It stated that the lands in question were a “critical need of the Armed Forces for the preservation of State security,” and advised the public to steer clear of all GAF zones, particularly the Burma Camp lands.

GNA

