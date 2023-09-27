Mahama, GFA President expected to grace 2023 Fafaa Regional tournament

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzodze (V/R) Sept. 27, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the national Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Simon Kurt Okraku, the Ghana Football Association President, are expected to grace the finals of this year’s Fafaa Regional tournament on Saturday at the Dzodze Senior High School Park.

This year’s edition of annual events initiated by “Fafaa FM” a local radio station at Dzodze was aimed at unearthing more young talents within the region for a brighter future in the sports industry.

Mr Wisdom Dovlo, the Head of Sports at Fafaa Radio at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that the tournament would also promote young talented players to become great football icons in the future.

He said players from over 100 registered teams within the region would be selected by scouts from the United States, Portugal, and Germany.

“These scouts would select players 17 years or below where some will be allowed to play in Europe,” he added.

He explained that a health screening exercise would be held for all participating team members and athletes, who would compete in a marathon race to climax this year’s regional competition.

Mr Dovlo commended Mr Gabriel Kwamigah Attorkple Tanko, a businessman, for his support towards another successful tournament.

The tournament, which commenced three months ago, would see Dzodze Sporting FC and Kporkuve FC clashing for the third position in the under-17 boy’s category on Friday, September 29.

Also, Weta Sakpoe One FC and Adzoati Young Boys would compete for the trophy in the grand finale on Saturday, September 30.

Anlo Ladies FC, the five times Volta Regional Women Champions, would battle for the trophy against Dekpor Great United Ladies at the finals, with Kutsinu Ladies United and Dornormadi Professional Ladies taking the third-place play-off in the women’s category.

Some other guests for the occasion included Torgbui Sri III, the ‘Awadada’ of the Anlo Kingdom, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Francis Nyonyo, a Member of the Council of State.

GNA

