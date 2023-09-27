Ashaiman takes steps to prevent perennial flooding

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, Sept. 27, GNA – The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) in the Greater Accra Region, has taken steps to prevent flooding within the municipality, Mr Joseph Commodore, the Ashaiman Municipal Roads Engineer, has stated.

He said a team including the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, National Disaster Management Organiation (NADMO) and Environmental Health Officers, toured some affected places within the municipality after last Friday’s downpour.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, Mr Commodore, said it had become very imperative that some 10 kilometres of drains were constructed within these areas in Ashaiman, to contain the volume of water any time it rained.

Mr Commodore explained that the drains would be constructed at ‘flush points’ for heavy rains and that the Assembly would also desilt some of the existing drains to allow for the free flow of water.

He said the Lebanon area roads, Channel 11, Dan Queye, and Star Light, including the Community 22 extension, were places where much attention would be focused.

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly would begin the demolition of structures and properties that were on waterways, starting from next week, because it had already served notices to the owners of these properties and their occupants.

Mr Okyere warned that recalcitrant individuals would not be allowed to put the larger community members at risk of any bizarre situation, when it rained.

“We are going to leave no stone unturned,” he noted.

Several places within the Ashaiman Municipality including the China Mall area, got flooded after last Friday’s rains, leading to the loss of goods amounting to thousands of cedis.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

