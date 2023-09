Accra, Sept 25, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry has announced his intention to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

This follows his resignation from the New Patriotic Party with immediate effect.

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new movement for change in Ghana,” Mr Kyerematen said at a press conference in Accra, on Monday.

More soon….

