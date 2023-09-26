Minister advises EC to remain professional

By Caesar Abagali

Tumu, (UWR), Sept. 26, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has urged the electoral Commission to continue to remain professional and neutral in the discharge of its duties.

Dr Salih gave the advice in Tumu when he visited the Sissala East Electoral Commission’s office to see how the limited voter registration was ongoing.

Dr Bin Salih advised members of the NDC and the NPP in the area to continue to live in peace and harmony since all of them were one with a common destiny.

“I must indicate that in all the centres that I have visited, there is peace, and everything is going on smoothly. I therefore expect the Commission to be professional with its work and be fair to everyone for peace and unity to prevail”, he said.

“As political parties, we don’t have to spit out bad words over these activities,” he added.

He advised all the political party agents, especially the NPP and the NDC, to see themselves as family members and support the exercise to succeed.

He said it was important for all in the country to come together to preach unity during and after the limited voter registration exercise for the needed development.

He also visited Gwollu, Lawra, and other centres in the region.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, said they had so far registered a total of 1,168 persons for the past 12 days of the exercise.

He said the district office had also encountered two attempted cases of double registration, which had been reported.

Mr Bonsra said the collapse of two bridges from Wuru to Kwapun to Tumu, which is a distance of about 60 kilometers, was making it difficult for some of the people to come over for the registration.

“So far, the political parties are collaborating with the EC in providing canopy, and chairs at the centre whilst training meant to sharpen the skills of the parties had been done which went on well,” Mr Bonsra said.

Mr Brogya Genfi, Deputy Director in charge of Special Duties of the NDC, commended the smooth process but expressed worry about the EC’s refusal to conduct the exercise at the electoral areas other than only the district offices of the EC.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

