Mud sliding trail of Galenkui Mountain thrills Asogli Yam Festival hikers

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 27, GNA – A hike up the Galenkui Mountain, Saturday, has become a memorable experience over an encounter with a steep slippery descent.

The climb, as part of tourism programming for the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival, attracted hundreds of individuals and groups that included foreign and domestic tourists.

But, it was clear none were prepared for that section of the five kilometre journey.

When it came, many, including the jubilant crowds, were humbled, and the heavily wooded mountain echoed with a loud soundtrack of both wailing and laughter.

The expedition which had a lot of first timers, was not spared any fall, and a couple of dangerous body rolls were recorded, particularly of women.

But all would rise, rev up courage and engage their feet again, trusting stamina and instinct.

“We walked this mountain with Togbe Afede about five years ago, and he decided it should be included in the festival,” said one man in his fifties that hopped speedily past people slowly enduring the mountain.

Many first timers would be disappointed to find that the dreaded descent was only the beginning of the journey and that what lay ahead was a long trek.

The journey of several kilometres ended with a walk-through farmlands with farmers offering hearty welcomes, and all would converge at the Akoefe School Park where a picnic continued till late night.

The Galenkui (spectacle) mountain, a part of the Akuapim – Togoland range, got its name from a colonial era German governor of the then Western Togoland who got locals to believe his spectacles were an extended eyesight, and would place the pair on his table while he was away to prevent labourers from breaking work.

The trail passes by his pavilion nestled in a heavy shade of mango trees, and where he spent the most of his time.

Sariki Adamu Asamani III, Zamrama Chief of Ho, who endured the trail, told the GNA it was his first time, yet a “nice experience.”

“It wasn’t easy, but I had a nice experience and I gained from it,” he said, noting how the festival “is getting bigger and I am happy.”

Togbe Ayim Adzokoto, Paramount Chief of Takla, who is the chairman of the festival planning committee said the excitement over the trail encouraged the resolve to promote tourism in the Municipality.

In a related development, the Adaklu Mountain was also hiked by revelers following the Galenkui experience last weekend, which recorded massive attendance that disrupted traffic flow in the area.

Togbe Adzokoto said the idea was to promote the two mountains encasing Ho, to help increase the number of popular attractions in the Volta Region.

The 2023 Asogli Te Za also would mark the 20th Anniversary celebration of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, and lots of impactful activities have been planned.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

