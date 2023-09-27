GTA Greater Accra office plants trees to mark World Tourism Day

By Hafsa Obeng, /Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – The Greater Accra, Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has planted over 15 tree seedlings at the W. E. B. Du Bois Memorial Centre to mark this year’s United Nations World Tourism Day (UNWTD.

Tree seedlings such as Mahogany, Milicia excels, Royal palm, among other ornamental seedlings were planted to promote domestic tourism.

Mr Shine Dela Gowonu, Principal Officer, Greater Accra Regional Office, GTA said the UNWTD had set aside September 27 to celebrate Tourism Day to herald the socio-economic, political and cultural importance of the sector to national and international economies through Gross Domestic Product growth, jobs and employment creation.

He said the theme for this year’s celebration, “Tourism and Green Investments” was chosen to highlight the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, planet and prosperity.

It is also to highlight key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development as well as new and innovative solutions to invest in our environment.

“World Tourism Day 2023 will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy,” he added.

According to him, to revive the tourism growth agenda, there was the need to develop the region’s tourists’ sites to attract both local, and international tourists for the benefits of the local people who would acquire jobs at the sites saying the country’s economy would also be boosted.

Mr Gowonu said the exercise was another step of greening the country as the President had initiated, and it would provide shade for tourists and as medicinal values.

Looking ahead, he said the global tourism workforce would require millions of hospitality graduates annually between now and 2030 and a further 800,000 jobs a year would require specific vocational training.

“Tourism can create jobs and opportunities for people in all parts of Ghana. It can also help to preserve and promote Ghanaian culture and heritage. By investing in tourism, Ghana can ensure that its people benefit from the economic opportunities that the sector has to offer,” he added.

Mr Gowonu said “Ghana is a beautiful country with rich natural heritage. It is important to invest in protecting this natural heritage so that it can be enjoyed by future generations. Through tourism, investment in infrastructure can deliver better services while also advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders, academia, to partner the sector to invest in people, protect the planet, and ensure shared prosperity for all.

Tourism plays a vital role in Ghana’s economy, contributing to employment generation, foreign exchange earnings, and cultural exchange.

However, there is a need to address the challenges posed by unsustainable practices that can harm our natural environment, exploit local communities, and threaten our cultural heritage.

Over the years, the Ghana Tourism Authority has been commemorating the Day under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture in different Regions to put them on the spotlight, and this year the celebration would be held in Ada, in the Greater Accra Region.

