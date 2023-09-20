More than 1,000 applicants registered in Anloga District after first week  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Sept. 19, GNA- About 1,098 applicants were registered by the Electoral Commission during the first week of the ongoing limited voter registration at the Anloga District office in the Volta Region.

This data was confirmed to Ghana News Agency by the Registration Officer in charge of the center, Mr Felix Hommey after the first week of the ongoing exercise.

He said the process had been smooth despite the network failure and a few technical issues that sometimes interrupt the exercise, adding that the process recorded a challenged case involving a minor.

People who turned 18 years old constituted about 80 per cent of applicants.

Mr Hommey lauded the process and the cooperativeness of other stakeholders.

“We are doing our best to make sure the process is smooth and successful for applicants. So far, apart from the network issues with our registration kits, there have not been any serious issues and the party agents have been cooperative,” he said.

The two main political parties have expressed satisfaction about the exercise.

Applicants from communities like Dzita, Anyanui, Sodzi, Aflorto, Salo, Tregui, and other remote areas in Anlo Constituency have been visiting the Anloga District Assembly Hall to get registered.

GNA

