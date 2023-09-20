KNUST’s first female SRC President mentors students

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi Sept. 20, GNA – Female students have been urged to be resilient and pursue their educational careers with courage and determination.

They were also asked to overcome inferiority complexes, peer pressure and societal norms that limited their ability to realise their noble ambitions in life.

Ms. Yvonne Osei Adobea, the newly elected first female President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), gave the advice at a mentorship clinic in Kumasi.

The programme was organised under the auspices of the Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School (SHS), the alma mater of the SRC President, to mentor and inspire the students to strive for excellence in their educational journey.

On July 26, 2023, Ms. Adobea was announced the winner of the SRC presidential elections – the first time a female student had been elected for such a prestigious position in the 71 years existence of the University.

She is also the first female student of KNUST to aspire for SRC President twice, with a male student as her running mate on both occasions.

Her election was significant and historic given the fact that she won with over 8,200 votes.

Ms. Adobea said female education ought to be taken seriously at all levels of the educational ladder.

This is important given the significant role women play in the socio-economic development of the Ghanaian society.

She was grateful to the authorities of her alma mater for their encouragement and the training given to her to assume her new position.

Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS is one of the few all-female second-cycle institutions in the Ashanti Region empowering girls academically to harness their skills and knowledge for meaningful lives in future.

Madam Esther Gyasi Sarpong, the Headmistress, commended Ms. Adobea for being a good ambassador of the school.

