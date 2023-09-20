School for Life opens girls’ camp at Pong-Tamale

By Rosemary Wayo

Pong-Tamale, Sept. 20, GNA – School for Life, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has held a community engagement, educational and fun activities at Pong-Tamale, to open its annual girls’ camp event.

The three-day residential event often held during the vacation period is to provide mentorship opportunities for young girls to foster positive ideas and enhance their stay in school until completion.

Participants are engaged in activities, including counseling in career choices, Sexual and Reproductive Health, fun games, as well as networking and drama.

The Girl’s Camp event is currently being implemented by the Savelugu, Kumbungu, Karaga, Mion and Saboba Districts in the Northern Region, as part of the School for Life’s Empowerment for Life (E4L) programme, funded by CISU with support from Ghana Friends.

At the event opening, Pong-Tamale Experimental Primary School and Pong Anglican Primary School, participated in a debate on the importance of girl-child education as a tool for national development.

They raised arguments such as the ability of educated women to influence a reduction in child marriage and women’s ability to initiate good policies when educated among others.

Mr Abdul Rahim Fuseini, the Technical Advisor in-charge of Education at School for Life, said the holidays camp for girls was aimed at elevating their confidence levels for higher aspirations.

He noted that a significant number of girls moved to the south in search of jobs during vacations and did not return, hence the initiative sought to coach girls to stay in school and develop more interest in education.

He said, “It is the second edition of the holidays camp in the last year of the project. So, we are partnering the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that the intervention is sustained beyond the project duration.”

Dr Issahaque Munawaru, the Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, said the move was more relevant in the municipality because there were still issues of child marriage and young girls becoming head porters.

The camp would serve as a platform for girls to appreciate the essence of education as well as get insight into life beyond being wives.

He indicated that the GES was gender-responsive and recommended the initiative as worthwhile.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

