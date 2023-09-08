Michael Amoako takes over as chief director, Central Regional Co-ordinating Council  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 8, GNA – Mr Kingsley Agyei Boahene, the Chief Director of the Central Regional Co-ordinating Council (CRCC) has handed over to Mr Michael Owusu Amoako to take over the leadership of the Council, effective Tuesday September 5.

This follows Mr Boahene’s mandatory retirement after he had served the Central Region for six years, upon his transfer from the Upper East Region. He has worked in the public sector for 33 years.

A statement bearing the signatures of both Mr Boahene and Mr Amoako and copied to the Ghana News Agency, commended all and sundry for their support during Mr Boahene’s time in office.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude and appreciation to heads of department, staff of the Central Regional Co-ordinating Council, the chiefs, the people and indeed all stakeholders in the region for the level of cooperation and support during my tenure as the Chief Director/Regional Co-ordinating Director,” Mr Boahene was quoted as saying.

The statement urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the new chief director to enable him to perform his duties effectively.

