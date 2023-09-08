Black Sherif grabs BET nomination for Best International Flow

By John Awayevu

Accra, Sept 08, GNA – Award winning Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Awards.

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year was braced with the good news after winning the Best West African Artiste of the Year at the just ended 16th Headies Awards held in Atalanta, Italy.

The Kweku The Traveller hitmaker would compete against other top rappers from Africa and Europe for the award.

The rappers were Aka, and K.O from South Africa, and Sampa The Great also from Zimbabwe.

The other nominees were Gazo, Central Cee, J Hus, Major Rd, Ninho and Tasha and Tracie.

The HighLife Superstar was nominated in the same category in the 2022 edition of the awards scheme but lost it to Gabonese musician Benjamin Epps.

The rising talent would hope to join the likes of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy who were the only Ghanaians to have won the award.

Black Sherif’s consistent rise after winning the VGMA Artiste of the Year is one to talk about, gaining recognition across the African continent and the global music fanatics

The event is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on October 3, 2023.

GNA

