Dr Bawumia to begin a three-day campaign tour of Oti from Friday 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 8, GNA – Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to begin his second phase campaign in the Oti Region starting on Friday, September 8.

He would be visiting Traditional leaders, the clergy, Imams and other relevant stakeholders to receive their blessings for the special election on November 4.

A communique released and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Felix Ade, the Oti NPP Regional Organiser, said, the Vice President would visit the nine constituencies, and expected to meet and interact with branch and constituency executives.

He would begin the campaign tour from the Guan District, Buem and the Akan constituencies.

Dr Bawumia would then proceed to Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and the Krachi East constituencies and eventually end the third day trip at the Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West, and Biakoye constituencies before heading back to the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Bawumia topped NPP Super Delegates Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15 per cent of the votes on August 26, 2023.

